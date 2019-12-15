Foo Lighthouse Check

Política de retención de datos
We collect information from you when you register on our site or services or enter information on our sites.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
To request a complete data removal, you can write to us at hello@foo.software
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Your personal information is contained behind secured networks and is only accessible by a limited number of persons who have special access rights to such systems, and are required to keep the information confidential. In addition, all sensitive/credit information you supply is encrypted via Secure Socket Layer (SSL) technology. We implement a variety of security measures when a user enters, submits, or accesses their information to maintain the safety of your personal information. All of your data is stored on DigitalOcean servers. All transactions are processed through a gateway provider and are not stored or processed on our servers. We never ask for credit card numbers. (When you pay your bill, we use www.braintreepayments.com, which is one of the biggest payment processors in the world).
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
DigitalOcean
App/servicio con subencargados
no