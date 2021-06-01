Política de retención de datos
Customer data are kept as long as the Slack workspace exists, and as long as the contractual relationship with that customer exists or 24 months from the deletion of the user (subject to another retention period defined in a specific regulation).
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon customer deletion or customer archival request, Spendesk carries out the full, complete, definitive and irreversible deletion by anonymisation of the data, on all storage media and servers, within a maximum period of 15 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Customer data are stored redundantly at multiple physical locations in our cloud provider's data center in order to guarantee their availability. Those data are continuously backed up in a secure way and can be restored at any time.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no