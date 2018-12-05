UnderstandBetter is an employee engagement platform that helps organizations make better decisions with feedback data. With the UnderstandBetter Slack App, your employees will be able to answer survey questions right from your Slack workspace.This integration is available indefinitely for all paid customers of UnderstandBetter. For all trial users, this integration will be active for as long as the trial period is.
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