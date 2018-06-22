Indemandly

A beautifully simple conversational marketing tool for your website & social media - increase conversions, acquire new users & grow your business. Much more than just another customer messaging platform. Integrates with Stripe, Unsplash, Mailchimp, Google/ Outlook calendars, and over 1000+ more apps.
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