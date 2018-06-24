Cryptocurrency Alerting

Set customizable alerts on important metrics within the Bitcoin, DeFi and wider Crypto ecosystem. In addition to price alerts, we detect exchanges listings, BTC & ETH wallet transactions, the BTC Mempool size, and other on-chain metrics. Key Features

* Price Alerts - Realtime, customizable price alerts for over 9000 different cryptocurrencies across 30+ top crypto exchanges, including Coinbase Pro, Binance, Uniswap, BitMEX, FTX, Bittrex, Bitstamp, Bithumb, Kraken, Bitfinex and dozens more

* Exchange Listing Alerts - Immediately detect new and upcoming exchange listings

* Percentage-based Price Alerts (aka volatility alerts)

* Receive periodic price notifications at regular time intervals

* Wallet Watch - Transaction monitoring for BTC, ETH and any ERC-20 token

* Bitcoin mempool size alerts

* BTC Dominance Alerts

* Crypto Marketcap Alerts

* Blockchain Metric Alerts - for on-chain data, such as block height, difficulty and more. Track Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Chainlink, Uniswap, BNB and over 9000 other altcoins. Measure prices in real-time relative to USD, BTC, EUR, GBP, and dozens of other fiat currencies and stablecoins. We offer no financial or legal advice.