Set customizable alerts on important metrics within the Bitcoin, DeFi and wider Crypto ecosystem. In addition to price alerts, we detect exchanges listings, BTC & ETH wallet transactions, the BTC Mempool size, and other on-chain metrics.Key Features * Price Alerts - Realtime, customizable price alerts for over 9000 different cryptocurrencies across 30+ top crypto exchanges, including Coinbase Pro, Binance, Uniswap, BitMEX, FTX, Bittrex, Bitstamp, Bithumb, Kraken, Bitfinex and dozens more * Exchange Listing Alerts - Immediately detect new and upcoming exchange listings * Percentage-based Price Alerts (aka volatility alerts) * Receive periodic price notifications at regular time intervals * Wallet Watch - Transaction monitoring for BTC, ETH and any ERC-20 token * Bitcoin mempool size alerts * BTC Dominance Alerts * Crypto Marketcap Alerts * Blockchain Metric Alerts - for on-chain data, such as block height, difficulty and more.Track Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Chainlink, Uniswap, BNB and over 9000 other altcoins. Measure prices in real-time relative to USD, BTC, EUR, GBP, and dozens of other fiat currencies and stablecoins.We offer no financial or legal advice.
Cryptocurrency Alerting podrá hacer:
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Aunque esta aplicación es compatible con la HIPAA, Slack no tiene un acuerdo de socios comerciales con ningún proveedor de aplicaciones de terceros, incluidas las de Slack Marketplace, por lo que será tu responsabilidad validar el cumplimiento y ejecución del acuerdo adecuado por parte del proveedor antes de activarla.
Seguridad
Admite el lenguaje de marcado de aserción de seguridad (SAML)
no
Dispone de un equipo de seguridad especializado
no
Contacto para resolver temas de seguridad
contact@cryptocurrencyalerting.com
Dispone de un programa de divulgación de vulnerabilidades
no
Dispone de un programa de recompensa de errores (bug bounty)