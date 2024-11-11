Proofpoint CASB retains activities and alerts for a period of 180 days with an option to extend it to a maximum period of 366 days. File metadata for sensitive files is retained for 36 months after collection.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos

Data is automatically deleted after its retention period is met. We provide users with a mechanism to request to delete, access, and transfer an individual’s data. If you wish to delete your data at any point in time, send an email with your information to: privacy@proofpoint.com and a Proofpoint representative will contact you for guidance.