Política de retención de datos
Proofpoint CASB retains activities and alerts for a period of 180 days with an option to extend it to a maximum period of 366 days. File metadata for sensitive files is retained for 36 months after collection.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Data is automatically deleted after its retention period is met.
We provide users with a mechanism to request to delete, access, and transfer an individual’s data.
If you wish to delete your data at any point in time, send an email with your information to: privacy@proofpoint.com and a Proofpoint representative will contact you for guidance.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Proofpoint CASB processes limited personal data (e.g., names, emails, file metadata, and activity logs). Data is securely stored for 180 days (extendable to 1 year) and access is governed by customer-defined policies. All data is encrypted in transit and at rest, and handled under strict security standards.
For more details, View Proofpoint's CASB data privacy information page: https://www.proofpoint.com/us/legal/trust/casb
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos, Alemania, Canadá, Australia
Información del alojamiento de datos
Proofpoint CASB is a cloud native SaaS application that runs on pubic Cloud Infrastructure. Activities, alerts and file metadata are stored, as encrypted data in the customer's region of choice.
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no