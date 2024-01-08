Clearstream

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos

Upon a verifiable request we will delete the personal data you request that we delete. We will also notify third parties to delete any of your personal data, if we have provided them with your personal data. However, we will not delete (or ask third parties to delete) personal data if it is necessary to maintain the information in order to: - Complete the transaction for which the personal data was collected, provide a good or service you requested, or reasonably anticipated within the context of our ongoing business relationship, or otherwise perform a contract between us. - Detect security incidents, protect against malicious, deceptive, fraudulent, or illegal activity; or prosecute those responsible for that activity. - Debug to identify and repair errors that impact existing intended functionality. - Exercise free speech, ensure the right of another consumer to exercise his or her right of free speech, or exercise another right provided by law. - Comply with the California Electronic Communications Privacy Act pursuant to Chapter 3.6 (commencing with Section 1546) of Title 12 of Part 2 of the Penal Code. - Engage in public or peer-reviewed scientific, historical, or statistical research in the public interest that adheres to all other applicable ethics and privacy laws, when the deletion of the information is likely to render impossible or seriously impair the achievement of such research, if you have provided informed consent. To enable solely internal uses that are reasonably aligned with your expectations based on your relationship with us. - Comply with a legal obligation. - Otherwise use your personal information, internally, in a lawful manner that is compatible with the context in which you provided the information. If you are a resident of the European Economic Area (EEA), you have certain data protection rights. We aim to take reasonable steps to allow you to correct, amend, delete or limit the use of your personal data. If you wish to be informed about what personal data we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us at help@clearstream.io or at +1 (917) 818-4557. If you email us, please include “Personal Data Inquiry” as the subject line.