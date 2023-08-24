SharedInbox - Email for Teams

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos The following data are collected from Slack: team id, team name, team admin email address, and a Slack Link to your team's Slack avatar image. Additionally, channel id and channel name are collected, but only for Slack channels that have been explicitly connected to SharedInbox. These data are kept indefinitely. Users can request deletion, transfer, or access to their data at any time by contacting support@sharedinbox.co.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos User's can also delete their data directly from the application or make a request to support@sharedinbox.co for data deletion.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We store data securely in AWS on protected servers and data management systems. These are protected against loss, destruction, access, modification or dissemination of your data by unauthorized persons. Sensitive data is also encrypted. When we transmit the data over the Internet, we encrypt it. We use SSL encryption (Secure Socket Layer) for data transmission.

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS