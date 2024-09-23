Política de retención de datos
Data retention settings depend on the user subscription plan. 1. The Free plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 1 month. 2. The Essential plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 6 months. 3. The Professional plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 2 years. 4. The Ultimate plan allows you to access survey data gathered in the last 5 years.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
The Processor undertakes that at the choice of the Controller, deletes or returns all the personal data to the Controller after the end of the provision of services relating to processing, and deletes existing copies unless Union or Member State law requires storage of the personal data.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Your data, including respondents' details and survey responses, is secure both at rest and in transit. We have a fixed backup cycle, and we regularly test backups to ensure they work as expected.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Irlanda
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI GPT (API Services and ChatGPT Enterprise Services)
Ajustes de retención de LLM
Data sent through the API is retained for a maximum of 30 days, after which it is deleted. OpenAI may store anonymized data for system improvement, but such data does not identify customers or users.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
The models are hosted in a public cloud, which operates based on Cloudflare solutions. The data is stored and processed exclusively for service delivery purposes and is not used for model training unless the customer explicitly consents.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
OpenAI relies on subprocessors:https://platform.openai.com/subprocessors.
The solution ensures compliance with GDPR, CCPA, and other data protection laws. Data transfers to subprocessors are protected under mechanisms such as Standard Contractual Clauses