Política de retención de datos
Data will not be stored for more than the amount of time specified in our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, customer contracts, or other binding agreements.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
By default, a customer’s data is stored indefinitely. Upon customer request, the data may be deleted up to 1 month after the request, at the latest, with the exception of data that is required to establish proof of a right or a contract, which will be stored for the duration provided by enforceable law. Once deleted, a user’s data cannot be restored.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Assembled’s data is encrypted at rest using AES-256.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
yes
LLM utilizado(s)
OpenAI GPT-4 (via ChatGPT Enterprise)
Ajustes de retención de LLM
OpenAI retains API data for up to 30 days for abuse and misuse monitoring, but does not use the data for training or improvement of models. We do not store or log user prompts or responses beyond what is required for operational performance.
Política de tenencia de datos de LLM
Each customer’s data is isolated and processed separately. As a ChatGPT Enterprise customer, our queries are not used to train OpenAI models. All API usage is tenant-specific and not shared across customers.
Política de residencia de datos de LLM
As of now, OpenAI processes and stores data in the United States. (Note: OpenAI does not currently support custom regional data residency, but this may change—double-check with OpenAI if data residency is a contractual requirement.)