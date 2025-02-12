Assembled helps support teams stay efficient, responsive, and in sync by combining workforce management with AI-powered issue resolution. The Assembled app for Slack makes it easy for teams to manage schedules, stay on top of adherence, and automate customer issues resolution with AI — all without ever leaving Slack. Key benefits:

- Agent Copilot: Get AI-powered guidance to quickly resolve cases, ask clarifying questions, and surface relevant knowledge.

- Schedule visibility: Instantly see who’s online, on break, or in a meeting to streamline coordination.

- Adherence alerts: Get notified when agents are off track from their schedules to ensure operational efficiency.

- Schedule change notifications: Receive instant alerts for shift updates, time-off approvals, and staffing adjustments.

- Shift swaps: Facilitate shift swaps seamlessly, keeping the team updated in real time. About Assembled

Assembled is a support operations platform that combines modern workforce management and AI-powered issue resolution to help companies scale exceptional customer support. Leading brands use Assembled to optimize omnichannel staffing, automate high-quality customer experiences, and gain comprehensive visibility into performance — whether they’re in-house, outsourced, or AI agents. In enabling support teams to be at the right place at the right time with the right answer, Assembled is the engine that makes the entire support ecosystem more efficient and productive. Note: When using the Assembled app integration in Slack, you may interact with Assembled's AI-powered features depending on your domain settings. AI can make mistakes, so always check outputs for accuracy.