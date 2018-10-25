Eleminder will help you be more aware of GitHub and GitLab Pull Requests, notifying you of requests, rejections, approvals, and comments. And all of this is controlled by you! You'll only receive notifications for repositories that you follow - no more distractions.
Eleminder podrá ver:
Eleminder podrá hacer:
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