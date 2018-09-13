Lean Coffee Table (LCT) helps distributed teams to run effective 'agenda-less' 'Lean Coffee' meetings.Lean Coffee is a wonderfully simple idea developed by Jim Benson and Jeremy Lightsmith. Check out leancoffee.org for guidelines on running an effective session.You can create new Lean Coffee sessions using /leanmeet <meetingName>. Other slack channel members can join directly with the ‘Go to Meeting’ button. At the end of the meeting the session summary will be added into the channel.LCT starts at $10 per month. A fully functional trial is free for the first month and no credit card details are required. LCT authenticates you using your Slack identity and email address.
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