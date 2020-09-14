Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We retain all data by default to ensure you have continuous access to historical reports and automated insights. This allows for long-term performance tracking and consistent service delivery. We keep this information as long as your account remains active or as needed to provide our services and meet business requirements.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos We follow a "request-to-remove" model. If you wish to have your data deleted or archived, you can submit a request through our support channels or account settings. Once a request is received, we will identify and remove the data from our active production systems. Please note that data may persist in encrypted backups for a limited time (typically 30–90 days) before being permanently overwritten.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is stored and managed using Amazon Web Services (AWS). We leverage AWS’s secure infrastructure to provide high availability and protect against data loss. Your information is protected using industry-standard encryption both at rest and in transit, and internal access is strictly limited to authorized personnel only.

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud Hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes

Directrices para subencargados https://static.jepto.com/legal/Jepto-GDPR-Addendum.pdf

La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM) yes

LLM utilizado(s) Claude Sonnet, OpenAI GPT, Meta Llama, xAI, Grok, Google Gemini

Ajustes de retención de LLM Metadata such as usage counts and timestamps may be retained for billing and analytics purposes. Users can request complete data deletion in accordance with our Privacy Policy and applicable data protection regulations.

Política de tenencia de datos de LLM All customer data processed by Jepto's LLM features is strictly isolated on a per-workspace basis. Each Slack workspace's data is logically separated and never commingled with data from other customers. LLM queries are processed in isolated contexts.