Wired Relations

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos The information is stored for as long as is allowed in accordance with applicable law, and is erased, when it is no longer needed. The period depends on the character of the information and the bases of storage.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We have adopted appropriate technical and organisational measures to ensure, that your personal information is not subject to accidental or unlawful destruction, loss, alteration, unauthorised disclosure of, or access to personal data transmitted, stored or otherwise unlawfully processed.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Alemania, Francia

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud

App/servicio con subencargados yes