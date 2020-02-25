Max is a fun, modern AI Assistant for workplace culture. He addresses employee retention and performance. He predicts actions that will motivate people to engage and perform their best, and offers to initiate those actions for you – things like smart group discussions, 360-degree feedback, mentoring, and recognition, among others.Max is free for all workspaces under 20 users, or you can get a 30 day free trial and give us a try!
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