Freshping - FREE Website Monitoring

Freshping monitors 50 URLs (Websites) at 1-minute interval & alerts you when it is down via Slack instantly. You also get 5 public status pages for FREE. You can get notified for status changes in website/URL via any Slack channel or profile you choose. FREE forever features of Freshping 50 URLs monitored every minute for downtime

5 Public status pages (configurable)

Multi-user login & 30 users

10 Global locations: Understand how your website’s status and response time for customers located across the globe

Apdex reporting

In-depth reports, Outage history & Global latency

Email, Twilio (SMS), Freshdesk, Freshservice, Slack integrations

Multi-Channel notification: Slack, Twilio, Email, Freshdesk, Freshservice & more. Wherever you are, receive downtime alerts on the go.

With Webhooks, create your own integration with any app

Free Public status pages: Communicate status of your web service & incidents with your customers in real time