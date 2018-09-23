TheMojifier is a slack bot which replaces peoples faces in images with emoji’s matching their emotion. 1. Find the public URL of an image containing one or more faces

2. In Slack type /mojify < url>

3. TheMojifier then:

- Finds any faces in the image

- Detects the emotion in the faces

- Replaces the faces with emojis matching their emotion

- Posts the image back into Slack