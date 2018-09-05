Word of the Hour is an app to help expand your vocabulary. Every hour, a new vocabulary word is featured along with translations into 10+ languages including French, German, Hindi, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, and more.
We created this app because learning a language is difficult and it requires a constant effort to learn, practice, and improve. Seeing vocabulary words every time that you use Slack is just one extra push to motivate you to practice.
We are supported by our warm and welcoming community on Reddit. We take suggestions from the community and allow community members to get involved to help improve our translations. We also welcome any comments that provide corrections, clarifications, alternative translations, usage in a sentence, conjugations, or anything that is relevant and helpful. Join us @ https://www.reddit.com/r/Word_of_The_Hour/
It's important to keep in mind that word to word translations are not perfect. We really rely on our community members to fill in gaps and add additional information. We especially encourage users to use multiple language learning resources and practice regularly.
Thank you for trying out our app and we welcome you to join our community and contribute!
** WordofTheHour Commands **
/getword : returns the current word of the hour from https://wordofthehour.org
/getword help : returns a list of all available commands
/getword channel : returns the current word of the hour visible to the entire channel
/getword <your language> : returns the list of words in the specified language for the past 24 hours
For more information, visit us @ https://wordofthehour.org/slackapp.html