Advanced Poll

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services and automatically deleted after 2 years of inactivity. You can request the removal of your data at any time by making a request to contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We always strive to collect and retain the minimum data necessary for the service to function.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos You can request removal of you data at any time by contacting us at contact@advancedpoll.rocks. We will delete your data and all backups of it in a timely manner.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is transmitted encrypted over HTTPS/TLS 1.2, encrypted at rest using 256-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES-256) and stored in multiple locations at our hosting provider’s data centres to ensure availability and data redundancy. Data is regularly backed up.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Irlanda

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Amazon Web Services

App/servicio con subencargados yes