Advanced Poll lets you easily create polls right within slack.
You can either use the simple one-line-syntax to instantly post a poll
/apoll "Question" "Option1" "Option2" "Option3"
with up to 44 answer options
or go more advanced and create a poll template with
/apoll create
, configure your question and the answer options to then either set up advanced settings, schedule the poll to be posted later or post it right away. still quite simple
If needed you can set up advanced settings:
• Scheduling - schedule a poll to be posted later
• Recurring - set up a poll to be posted recurrently (e.g. every weekday at lunch time)
• Notifications - notify everybody in your channel or only those who are online
• Anonymous votes - hide usernames on votes
• Simultaneous votes - limit the votes each user can cast on a poll
• Automatically Close - close a poll automatically after a specfied time
• Shared templates - specify a channel and let every one within edit the answer options and advanced settings
• And emojis of course :wink:
All these things within slack, easy to set up, just a couple clicks needed.
And once you posted a poll, check out your dashboard for a nice overview and some statistics. https://dashboard.advancedpoll.rocks
Anything missing or not working as expected? Feel free to contact us. We will get in touch with you as soon as possible.