Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Your privacy and the security of your data is our top concern. Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to support@serandibsoft.com.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Users may request that we erase the data we hold about them at any time by reaching out to support@serandibsoft.com.

Política de almacenamiento de datos All data is transmitted over HTTPS, and any data stored is encrypted in transit and at rest using AES-256-GCM encryption. Our application endpoints are TLS/SSL only. This means we only use strong cipher suites and have features such as HSTS and Perfect Forward Secrecy fully enabled.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Data is hosted in Google Cloud & AWS

Empresa de alojamiento de datos Google Cloud & AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes