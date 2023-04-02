Política de retención de datos
AppReviewBot retains data solely for the purpose of querying for and displaying your app reviews in Slack.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
AppReviewBot will remove all customer data when requested.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
AppReviewBot stores the customer data provided during sign-up in it's entirety until the point in time that the customer requests removal. Data is never shared with any third party.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no