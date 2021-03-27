Política de retención de datos
Follow bot has a goal of respecting user information. Only provided data and permissions necessary for the functionality of the application are accessed via the Slack API. Stalker retains no personal information or Slack messages that do not interact with Follow bot directly. Data will not be made available to outside parties.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Please email us at privacy@followbot.io with your request for data deletion.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
The data necessary for app functionality is sent securely from the slack API to AWS cloud services. Data stored includes: Team Name, Team ID, Bot Access Token, Permission scopes, and Stripe Subscription ID. Accounts added through stalker will having the following information stored: User ID, User Name, Targeted Social Account, Targeted Social Platform, Channel ID, Channel Name.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Cloud hosted
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no