Standup & Prosper

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos All standup related data is stored for a maximum of 1 year for all plans, and then deleted subsequently.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos All standup related data is stored for a maximum of 1 year for all plans, and then deleted subsequently. For explicit data removal outside of the policy, contact security@standup-and-prosper.com

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is hosted and stored in our cloud provider. Sensitive data such as credit cards and credentials are encrypted and follow best practices put forward by NIST and our security team as well as the local regulations in your country.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Suiza, Irlanda, Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados no