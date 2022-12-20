Troopr Assistant

Política de retención de datos
Data is stored as long as you continue to use our services in accordance with our privacy policy and GDPR compliance. Customers can opt to request removal of their data at any time, or upon uninstallation of our app by making a request to security@troopr.io.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon termination of Troopr account, we shall in no later that 30 calendar days delete all content permanently from active systems.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Troopr's infrastructure is hosted exclusively by Amazon Web Services (AWS), and all data in transit and data at rest is encrypted using the most up-to-date protocols (specifically TLS V1.2 and AES-256).
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Amazon AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados