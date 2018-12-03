Política de retención de datos
User's Slack API token is being obtained and shown to the user. Slack API token is being stored by the app for 1 hour for caching purposes.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
User's Slack API token is being deleted from the app automatically after 1 hour.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Apart from Slack API token no other user data is stored by the app.
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no