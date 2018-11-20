Get detailed Slack messages when Templarbit triggers a security event. Instant visibility helps operators quickly identify if action needs to be taken. Templarbit is Application layer security for modern teams. Prevent attacks on your applications and APIs before they affect your business with a more intelligent security platform.
Templarbit podrá hacer:
Revisa los detalles para comprender mejor las prácticas de seguridad de esta app. Para obtener más información sobre cómo evaluar las apps para tu espacio de trabajo, visita nuestro Centro de Ayuda.