BigMarker Webinar Responder

Procedimiento de la solicitud de eliminación de datos

We process data deletion requests when they are submitted by email either: Directly to our support team at support@bigmarker.com, or to the webinar host associated with the specific event. In either case, the request should include the email address of the individual making the request as well as the associated webinar details (Link to the Webinar) Once received, our team validates the request and ensures the data related to the individual is deleted from our systems in accordance with our data retention policies and compliance requirements.