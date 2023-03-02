BigMarker Webinar Responder

Política de retención de datos
BigMarker Customers unilaterally determine what Customer Data they route through the BigMarker Services and how the Services are configured. As such, BigMarker operates on a shared responsibility model. If a Customer is unable to delete Customer Data via the self-services functionality of the Services, then BigMarker deletes Customer Data upon the Customer's written request, within the timeframe specified in the Data Protection Addendum and in accordance with Applicable Data Protection Law.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
BigMarker will, within sixty (60) days after request by Customer following the termination or expiration of the Agreement, delete all Customer Data from BigMarker’s systems.
Notwithstanding the foregoing, Customer understands that BigMarker may retain Customer Data if required by law, and such data will remain subject to the requirements of this Addendum.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no