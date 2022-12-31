Time Off ⚡ by Deel

Highlights of the App

Having the ability to easily share at a glance who is covering what aspects of their work while they are away can allow employees to take time without constant worry. We are constantly working in Slack, and having this information within our usual workflows is perfect.—Nalani Genser, People Ops & Experience Lead, Mavrck

A simple and seamless way to track employee absences (vacation :palm_tree:, sick time :thermometer:, work travel :airplane:, parental leave :baby:, etc.) and keep teams aligned during time away.Used by 4,000+ teams in 100+ countries :earth_africa:, including companies like GitLab, Webflow, Docker, Toptal, AngelList and Miro,is perfect for startups, companies with unlimited/flexible PTO policies, or any organization looking to add more structure to their time off process.:white_check_mark: It runs entirely in Slack, keeping your team in the system they know and love.:white_check_mark: It has unique features to simplify and streamline the out of office experience, such as auto-setting Slack statuses, creating calendar events, and helping employees hand off tasks before time away.:white_check_mark: It integrates with GSuite, Outlook, and most HRISBook your demo today! :thumbsup: