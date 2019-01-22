https://bot.betalaunch.io or provide your email at onboarding to get feature updates. Betabot knows these phrases to communicate with you • You can request leaves at the office through Slack, just tell Betabot if you are taking leave or working from home. Send a direct message to Betabot if you are taking leave by saying,
I am out of the office on Friday,
Leave request added on 2019-02-15 Are you sure want to add this leave? (yes/no) • You can create a stand-up for teams in your workspace to know the status of their workload by adding questions. You have to select a Slack channel in order for Betabot to select participants and to post a stand-up report.Initiate a stand-up by asking Betabot to
Create stand-up and simply answer the questions followed. Enter a time that the stand-up needs to be scheduled when prompted.
What time of the day do you want the stand-up to run? Only multiples of 15 minutes can be given ex- 1 pm, 1.15pm, 1.30pm, 1.45pm
What is the channel name that you want the stand-up to use to get members from? Enter a list of questions one by one when prompted,
Please add your questions to stand-up. Enter your first question or type 'no' to continue without adding questions.
Stand-up help to view a list of the things you can do • to view the availability of workspace members and stand-up reports in an explicit way login to Betabot dashboard. To login type
Login or
Sign In in a direct message to Betabot. Then a Login button will be provided which will give you access to Betabot dashboard. • If you forget how to ask Betabot to create a stand-up, set availability or if you want to login to the Betabot dashboard just ask for help by typing the keyword,
Help
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