Search, edit and monitor spreadsheets from Slack. Sheet.chat help teams to leverage spreadsheets (currently only Google Sheets) into their Slack workspace.Examples of use cases that you can build with Sheet use cases:* knowledge management : search and fill a spreadsheet with questions & answers within Slack * project management : get notified in a Slack channel when the status of an item changes * inventory list : maintain and make searchable a list of goods (who owns what?)
Sheet.chat podrá ver:
Sheet.chat podrá hacer:
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