CrmBot use Slack to get from CRM-IMM platform as interactive messages for clients name, services, invoices, not payed bills, contact information and to save notes as customer interactions. CRM-IMM is a CRM software for small businesses in Romanian. CrmBot working with a payed or demo CRM-IMM service.

CrmBot use interactive commands to obtain the desired information.

Help:

- Type 'h' or 'help'

Clients:

- Searches clients: type 'client search text' or 'c search text'

- Not payed bills: type 'r' or 'r n', where n represents the number of days of payment delay.

-Exchange rate for euro, usd, gpb: type 'curs'.

Buttons:

- Click client name - will display client details and buttons.

- Facturi: display unpaid bills a last payed bill.

- Servicii: display client services with details.

- Contacte: display client contacts persons name, phone and email.

- Interactiuni: display client notes and add notes; notes will be saved in client CRM-IMM data base; to exit from add mode, type exit.

- the next 'Anterior', the previous Urmator'

- back: 'Inapoi'