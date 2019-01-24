CrmBot use Slack to get from CRM-IMM platform as interactive messages for clients name, services, invoices, not payed bills, contact information and to save notes as customer interactions. CRM-IMM is a CRM software for small businesses in Romanian. CrmBot working with a payed or demo CRM-IMM service. CrmBot use interactive commands to obtain the desired information. Help: - Type 'h' or 'help' Clients: - Searches clients: type 'client search text' or 'c search text' - Not payed bills: type 'r' or 'r n', where n represents the number of days of payment delay. -Exchange rate for euro, usd, gpb: type 'curs'. Buttons: - Click client name - will display client details and buttons. - Facturi: display unpaid bills a last payed bill. - Servicii: display client services with details. - Contacte: display client contacts persons name, phone and email. - Interactiuni: display client notes and add notes; notes will be saved in client CRM-IMM data base; to exit from add mode, type exit. - the next 'Anterior', the previous Urmator' - back: 'Inapoi'
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