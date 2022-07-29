Level up your employee advocacy program with SocialWeaver and Slack
Supercharge your company's LinkedIn presence by empowering employee advocacy directly through Slack. Promote content sharing, likes, and comments, all from within your team's favorite messaging tool!Here are some of the things you can do with SocialWeaver + Slack
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• Distribute both existing and newly-created LinkedIn content to your employees via Slack for increased engagement.
• Empower your employees and advocates to share, like, and comment on your LinkedIn content, all directly from within Slack.
• Build your thought leadership dream team! Deliver tailored content for viewing and sharing on LinkedIn, directly via Slack.
• Create competition amongst your team and measure your campaigns' ROI and effectiveness.How to get started
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1. Sign up for a free SocialWeaver account if you don’t have one https://www.socialweaver.com
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2. Add SocialWeaver to your Slack workspace.
3. Use your invite link on the employees page under your account settings to invite all employees and advocates. See how to onboard employees and advocates https://weav.es/3BSRMSc
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4. Share content with employees when composing content or amplify already published content. See content sharing and engagement for employees via Slack https://weav.es/3fhvbqN
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5. For more information, visit our help center https://www.socialweaver.com/help/
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