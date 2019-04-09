Language Translation Bot

/invite @untangleOnce the bot is added it will walk you through the setup. You can change the settings at any point by typing
/untangle and then choose "Settings"We recommend that you authorize the app, for inline translation display. You can do it right from the app by typing
/untangle notify. The bot will send you and other channel members a direct message with an inbuilt authorization option. To upgrade from the trial plan at any point type
/untangle and choose "Account", then "Upgrade".
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