Política de retención de datos
GoodToday intends to participate in and obtain certification of its compliance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection, use, and retention of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users. For additional detail on our commitments with respect to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, see our Privacy Policy: https://s3.amazonaws.com/goodst-public/privacy_policy.pdf
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
GoodToday intends to participate in and obtain certification of its compliance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the archival/removal of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users. For additional detail on our commitments with respect to the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, see our Privacy Policy: https://s3.amazonaws.com/goodst-public/privacy_policy.pdf
Política de almacenamiento de datos
GoodToday intends to store data in accordance with the EU-U.S. and Swiss-U.S. Privacy Shield Frameworks, as set forth by the U.S. Department of Commerce regarding the collection and storage of Personal Data, transferred from the European Economic Area and/or Switzerland, as applicable, to the U.S. Additionally, GoodToday Intends to obtain the proper GDPR commitments to service international users.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
We host our data on Heroku
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
Heroku
App/servicio con subencargados
no
La aplicación/servicio utiliza grandes modelos lingüísticos (LLM)
no