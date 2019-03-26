Task Reminder (Link Reminder)

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Lab Forty Six Inc. will retain your Customer Data only for as long as is necessary for the purposes set out in this Privacy Policy. We will retain and use your Customer Data to the extent necessary to comply with our legal obligations (for example, if we are required to retain your data to comply with applicable laws), resolve disputes, and enforce our legal agreements and policies. Lab Forty Six Inc. will also retain Customer Data for internal analysis purposes. Customer Data is generally retained for a shorter period of time, except when this data is used to strengthen the security or to improve the functionality of our Service, or we are legally obligated to retain this data for longer time periods. Lab Forty Six Inc. will also retain Customer Data to ensure the proper functionality of our Applications and Services provided to you.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Lab Forty Six Inc. aims to take reasonable steps to allow you to delete your Customer Data. If you wish to be informed what Customer Data we hold about you and if you want it to be removed from our systems, please contact us. Please note that we may ask you to verify your identity before responding to such requests. Please note that removing Customer Data can affect the functionality of our Applications and Services provided to you and that in some situations may completely cease to function.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Lab Forty Six Inc. will store Customer Data on a Cloud Storage database that is secured through IP whitelisting and requires administrator authorization and credentials to access. Customer Data should be stored throughout its existence in an environment suited to its format, to ensure its preservation from physical harm or degradation and its security from loss or unauthorized access.

Información del alojamiento de datos On an RDS instance on AWS

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS