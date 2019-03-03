Simple MQTT

/smqtt [command] with the following commands:
target is any available target created before
message is the string send to the MQTT topic
target is the name of the new target
serverUrl is any valid MQTT connection url (mqtt[s]://[username][:password]@host.domain[:port] )
topic is the topic where the messages should be send to (e.g. 'home/cmd')
target is the name of the target which should be removedBecause this is a free service, all workspaces are limited to 100 MQTT messages per month. If you need more messages, send an email.Example
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