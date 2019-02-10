Receive customized daily news briefings on any topic in any Slack channel. Newslit continuously tracks the most comprehensive set of important news sources, and integrates social signals from thousands of top business influencers. Newslit can help you be the first to know your industry's trending news, get customizable industry insights, give your team an edge, and help your team easily share the latest industry updates before your competitors.Note: you can use this integration with our free 14-days trial, but will need a paid subscription afterwards. Visit our website to learn more or sign up for a Newslit account.
Newslit podrá hacer:
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