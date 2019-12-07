Our fully managed Platform-as-a-Service lets you focus on creating great web applications while our experts handle the distractions of infrastructure and support.The Silverstripe Cloud Slack integration allows your team to receive notifications about upcoming code deployments, streamlining your teams development practises and ensuring everyone is kept in the loop with the latest changes to your website.This app requires a paid Silverstripe Cloud subscription. Learn more about the Silverstripe Cloud by visiting our website: https://www.silverstripe.com/cloud
Silverstripe Cloud podrá hacer:
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