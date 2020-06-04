CrowdinBot

Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We only retain the Client Data collected from a User for as long as the User’s account is active or otherwise for a limited period of time as long as we need it to fulfill the purposes for which we have initially collected it, unless otherwise required by law. We will retain and use information as necessary to comply with our legal obligations, resolve disputes, and enforce our agreements

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos The Client Data of closed accounts are deleted within 3 months of the date of closure backups are kept for 3 months billing information is retained for a period of 7 years as of their provision to Crowdin in accordance with the Estonian accounting and taxation laws information on legal transactions between Client and Crowdin is retained for a period of 10 years as of their provision to Crowdin in accordance with the general limitation period set for civil claims in the Estonian General Part of the Civil Code Act

Política de almacenamiento de datos We follow generally accepted industry standards to protect the information submitted to us, both during transmission and once we receive it. We maintain appropriate administrative, technical and physical safeguards to protect Personal Data against accidental or unlawful destruction, accidental loss, unauthorized alteration, unauthorized disclosure or access, misuse, and any other unlawful form of processing of the Personal Data in our possession. This includes, for example, firewalls, password protection and other access and authentication controls. We use SSL technology to encrypt data during transmission through public internet, and we also employ application-layer security features to further anonymize Personal Data.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos Crowdin uses advantages of Amazon Web Services (AWS) for our computing infrastructure. AWS has ISO 27001 certification and has completed multiple SSAE 16 audits. https://support.crowdin.com/security/

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS

App/servicio con subencargados yes