Get the most up-to-date information on New York City subway routes and lines as compiled by https://www.goodservice.io, directly in Slack.Start by typing /goodserviceGet a list of current delayed routes, use /goodservice delays.Type /goodservice [route] for detailed information about a route (i.e. /goodservice A)
goodservice.io podrá hacer:
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