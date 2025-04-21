Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Retro Rabbit LLC will retain customer data until a deletion of data is requested. Customers can also self-serve some data deletion, including retrospective notes.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Retro Rabbit LLC will remove any archived data at the request of a customer. This pertains to any data created by that customer, or an administrator of the workspace.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Retro Rabbit LLC will store data pertaining to customer profiles, in addition to general company information and retrospective notes. Additionally Retro Rabbit LLC will store any feedback provided by teams to help us further enhance your in-app experience.

App/servicio con subencargados no