Política de retención de datos
Lead Liaison stores data only in the U.S. It is kept for up to 30 days after an account is terminated. After the 30 day period all data is erased. All data on Lead Liaison is stored encrypted on Amazon Aurora and uses SSL (AES-256) to secure the connection between the database instance and the application. Data at rest is encrypted using AWS Key Management Service (KMS). On Lead Liaison’s database running with Amazon Aurora encryption, data stored at rest in the underlying storage is encrypted using AES-256, as are its automated backups, snapshots, and replicas.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Lead Liaison removes data after 30 days or based on customer requests. Clients can remove their data from within the application.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Lead Liaison will not store data longer than 30 days of account termination. There are facilities in the software to remove data as requested.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Amazon Web Services (AWS)
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados