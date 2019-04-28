Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos Brutalismbot retains no user data other than the original OAuth payload when a user installs the app which is required to post messages to a channel via the included user OAuth token or incoming webhook URL. Data on posts sent to workspaces are retained for two weeks for debugging purposes.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Any user wishing to remove their data from Brutalismbot should simply uninstall the app. The app uninstall event triggers an automatic deletion of all data for the workspace.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Brutalismbot stores a workspace's OAuth payload for the lifetime of the installation. HTTP request and response data for posts sent to workspaces are stored for 2 weeks and then deleted permanently.

Ubicaciones de los centros de datos Estados Unidos

Información del alojamiento de datos AWS DynamoDB

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS