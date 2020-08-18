Anonymous Messaging Bot by OpenSay

Send anonymous messages responsibly in Slack. Trusted globally by 2000+ teams. Previously known as AnonymityBot.:dart: Use cases
:
- :mailbox_with_mail: Anonymous Slack Channel
- make suggestion boxes, ask-me-anything, townhalls and all-hands sessions more engaging.
- :stopwatch: Feedback Time
- use Weekly Triggers to ask for open feedback.
- :scales: Increase Diversity of Thought
- encourage all voices to be heard.
- :magnet: Team Engagement & Retention
- help your team speak up - safely and responsibly!
- :rocket: Productivity
- get more honest feedback, make better decisions and iterate faster.
- :raised_hands: Employee Appreciation
- use anonymous shout-outs to recognize team members.
- :raised_hand: Whistleblower Hotline
- use whispers for private feedback, anonymous or not.:star: Features
:
- :ghost: Post & Reply Anonymously
- allow team members to send anonymous messages and replies.
- :bar_chart: Poll & Vote Anonymously
- allow team members to anonymously poll channels.
- :mega: Shout-out Anonymously
- allow team members to anonymously recognize others.
- :rainbow: Anonymous Karma
- allow team members to rate anonymous content with anonymous emoji reactions.
- :stopwatch: Weekly Triggers
- Periodically ask for anonymous team feedback.
- :speaking_head_in_silhouette: Allowed Languages
- anonymous content can be limited to specific languages.
- :thermometer: Sentiment Analysis
- content is analyzed for its sentiment (e.g. positive or not) and blocked if needed.
- :spider_web: Perspective Analysis
- content is analyzed for its perspective (e.g. toxic / threat) and blocked if needed.
- :page_with_curl: Allowed Channels
- allow usage of AnonymityBot in specific public or private channels.
- :disguised_face: Reply Pseudonyms
- per-thread, per-replier note (e.g.
OP
,
R1
) that can be disguised (
RX
).
- :white_check_mark: Verified Usergroups
- anonymous authors can display a Slack usergroup they belong to.
- :lock: Private Channels
- simply add us to the channel with
/invite @AnonymityBot
.
- :shushing_face: Whisper Privately
- allow team members to send private anonymous feedback to private channels.
- :triangular_flag_on_post: Flag as Inappropriate
- allow your team to self-regulate and remove anonymous content.
- :gear: Highly Configurable
- admins can add more AI models, set the sentiment, karma and flags thresholds.
- :statue_of_liberty: Pro Bono Tier
- we support non-commercial communities - apply here
.
More information can be found on our FAQ
and Blog
.
Feel free to drop us a line at hey@opensay.co
.:beer: Cheers!
:)