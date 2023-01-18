Política de retención de datos
IdeaScale retains customer data for as long as they are in-contract. Once the contract ends and the community is deleted, the customer data will phase out of backups after 90 days.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
IdeaScale retains customer data for as long as they are in-contract. Once the contract ends and the community is deleted, the customer data will phase out of backups after 90 days.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
All data is stored in an encrypted format (AES-256) within the IdeaScale databases and filestores.
App/servicio con subencargados
yes
Directrices para subencargados