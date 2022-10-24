Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We store customer data until a customer requests it be deleted. We have another 7 days of database backups in cold storage.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos You can request deletion of your data any time by emailing help@savio.io.

Política de almacenamiento de datos We store customer data on AWS RDS. Data is encrypted in transit.

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted on AWS RDS.

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS