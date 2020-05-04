/mergefreeze command App for SlackThe app for Slack gives you a
/mergefreeze command that, when called, will show you the current status of your protected branch(es) and a big shiny button to either freeze or unfreeze it.It will also send your team a notification when someone implements a merge freeze, very handy as an extra reminder that everyone should stop merging. You can configure which channel these notifications should go to.
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