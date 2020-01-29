/libsearch to search libraries in your favorite programming languages. At this moment, this app supports the following repositories.• Maven Central Repository (Java, Scala, Kotlin, etc)
/libsearch command takes 2 arguments. • 1) [lang/repository]: java, ruby, go, php, js, maven, gem, packgist, npm, etc.
/libsearch npm slack client searches the npm registry by the query "slack client" and shows you a number of Slack API client libraries in JavaScript!Happy coding! :smirk_cat:
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