Gobernanza de datos y privacidad

Política de retención de datos We will will store data in accordance with acceptable industry standards for employee engagement applications.

Política de archivo y eliminación de datos Data will be removed 3 months after account termination, or by request.

Política de almacenamiento de datos Data is securely stored using AWS best security practices. We follow a fixed schedule key / password rotation schemes on all our databases.

Información del alojamiento de datos Cloud hosted (AWS, EC2)

Empresa de alojamiento de datos AWS, DigitalOcean