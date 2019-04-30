Política de retención de datos
Upon written request, Loopio will delete all data from your production environment within 30 days of such request or automatically within 30 days of termination, unless otherwise instructed by you. System-wide encrypted backups are maintained for a revolving 30 day period to meet our obligations under GDPR (note that this is exclusive of customer-specific backups that are maintained in your production environment). Note that under a revolving 30 day backup period, data retention for backups will be a maximum of 60 days before deletion.
Deletion of data would incur no extra cost.
Política de archivo y eliminación de datos
Upon written request, Loopio will delete all data from your production environment within 30 days of such request or within 30 days of termination, unless otherwise instructed by you. System-wide encrypted backups are now maintained for a revolving 30 day period to meet our obligations under GDPR (note that this is exclusive of customer-specific backups that are maintained in your production environment). Note that under a revolving 30 day backup period, data retention for backups will be a maximum of 60 days before deletion. Additionally when a storage device has reached the end of its useful life, AWS procedures include a decommissioning process that is designed to prevent customer data from being exposed to unauthorized individuals. AWS uses the techniques detailed in or NIST Guidelines for Media Sanitization as part of the decommissioning process.
Tapes and external media are not used for backups at Loopio. Any physical hard drives from corporate laptops are destroyed using 7-pass erase. This meets the US Department of Defence 5220-22 M standard.
Política de almacenamiento de datos
Loopio is a cloud-based solution (SaaS). We use Amazon Web Services as our primary and DR hosting provider and Rackspace as our secondary. Rackspace is only used to store encrypted production database backups.
Primary Data Center: AWS - Northern Virginia, USA
Secondary Data Center (Warm DR site): AWS - Northern California, USA
Secondary Data Center (Backups) : Rackspace - Northern Virginia, USA
For security reasons, Amazon Web Services (AWS) does not disclose the exact physical location of their data centers. AWS operates its data centers in alignment with the Tier III+ guidelines, but have chosen not to have a certified Uptime Institute based tiering level that they have more flexibility to expand and improve performance.
Source: https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/uptimeinstitute/
Customer data is not allowed on external storage media or portable computing devices. This is part of our information security policy and training that all employees receive, and acknowledge, as part of their on boarding. It is enforced via the policy.
All employee laptops are encrypted at rest and all data backups are encrypted using PGP encryption and stored securely.
Ubicaciones de los centros de datos
Estados Unidos
Información del alojamiento de datos
Our platform is hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS).
AWS Certifications Include:
- ISO 27001
- SOC
- The PCI Data Security Standard
- FedRAMP
- The Australian Signals Directorate (ASD) Information Security Manual
- The Singapore Multi-Tier Cloud Security Standard (MTCS SS 584)
(Source: https://aws.amazon.com/compliance/)
All customer data is disk encrypted at rest using AES256 encryption.
Customer data is not stored on employee laptops or external media devices. Data is disposed of in the following manners:
All paper information assets are shredded prior to disposal.
All data on Loopio employee hard drives is destroyed using 7-pass erase. This meets the US Department of Defence 5220-22 M standard.
AWS data is destroyed as follows:
When a storage device has reached the end of its useful life, AWS procedures include a decommissioning process that is designed to prevent customer data from being exposed to unauthorized individuals. AWS uses the techniques detailed in DoD 5220.22-M (“National Industrial Security Program Operating Manual “) or NIST 800-88 (“Guidelines for Media Sanitization”) to destroy data as part of the decommissioning process. All decommissioned magnetic storage devices are degaussed and physically destroyed in accordance with industry-standard practices.
(Source: AWS_Security_Whitepaper.pdf)
Empresa de alojamiento de datos
AWS
App/servicio con subencargados
no